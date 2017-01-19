Climate change can lead to fewer mild weather days: study

New Delhi: Climate change could lead to fewer days through the year when you can enjoy mild weather, a study found.

Climate change has been shown to impact the mean climate state and climate extremes. Extremes have the potential to disrupt society, but they are rare by definition. In contrast, mild weather occurs frequently and many human activities are built around it.

The research predicted a “slight global mean decrease in the annual number of mild days projected both in the near future (4 days per year, 2016–2035) and at the end of this century (10 days per year, 2081–2100).”

Scientists from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Princeton University conducted the research and the findings were published in this month’s Climate Change.

Mild weather is the weather that is neither too hot, too cold, too humid nor rainy. It could also be described as being “pleasant”. Many human outdoor activities like picnics, sports (like football), walks, bike rides, festivals and others are enhanced by or depend on mild weather. In this analysis, mild weather was defined by scientists on simple meteorological factors like daily maximum air temperature between 18 to 30 degree Celsius and daily total precipitation not exceeding one millimetre.

The absence of mild weather can also have financial impact on construction work, infrastructure projects, road works, landscaping projects, air travel, and rail or road transportation causing delays with significant negative economic consequences. This relationship with recreational and industrial human activity makes mild weather a relevant meteorological condition for society.

The analysis said that, “globally, an annual average number of 74 days with mild weather is found,” which translates to about 20% of all days in a year.

As per the analysis, the hardest-hit areas are expected to be in Africa, Asia and Latin America, where some places could witness 15-50 fewer days of mild weather a year by the end of the century.

Even though there will be a fall in the global mean of mild weather days, some countries like the US could gain some mild weather days. Parts of England and northern Europe, and Patagonia in extreme southern South America could gain as much as 10 to 15 days more annually of mild weather by the end of the 21st century, the study found.