Adultery no longer a crime as Supreme Court strikes down Section 497

Chief Justice Dipak Misra said mere adultery cannot be a crime. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: In a victory for equality and the evolution of law, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the adultery law that only punished a married man for having consensual relations with another woman as being unconstitutional. The woman was exempted from punishment.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra said, “Mere adultery cannot be a crime. But if any aggrieved spouse committed suicide because of a life partner’s adulterous relation and evidence is produced, it could be treated as abetment to suicide.”

Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, 1960, that governs adultery, was also found to be “arbitrary and violative of Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution”.

The provision deals with the offence of adultery and imposes culpability on the person who has sexual intercourse with a woman who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man (husband).

Noting that marriage being treated as a social institution and Parliament making laws protecting women was not the right approach, the court decriminalized adultery. As a result, man and women will be treated alike under the law.

Elaborating on this, CJI Misra said, “Parameters of fundamental rights should include rights of women. Individual dignity is important in a sanctified society. The system cannot treat women unequally. Women can’t be asked to think what a society desires.”

The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the legal provisions governing adultery, in so far as it discriminated against men.

Kaleeswaram Raj and Suvidutt Sundaram, counsels for one of the petitioners, had asserted Section 497 to be in violation of Article 14 (equality before law), 15 (prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, caste or sex) and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution of India, as it was heavily gender biased.

“Criminal law is supposed to be neutral. Section 497 is prejudiced against males and imposes an excessive penalty,” it was submitted.

It was also sought that in light of the judgment of the Supreme Court on the right to privacy, Section 497 must be looked at from a fresh perspective.