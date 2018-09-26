Supreme Court strikes down some sections of Aadhaar Act: What it means

Clarifying the mandate of its linking with various services, the Supreme Court upheld linking with permanent account number (PAN) but ruled out its linking with bank accounts and mobile numbers. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar. In a majority judgment, a constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra affirmed its constitutionality, saying, “Aadhaar empowers the marginalized sections of society and gives them an identity. Aadhaar is also different from other ID proofs as it can’t be duplicated.”

Clarifying the mandate of its linking with various services, the court upheld linking with permanent account number (PAN) but ruled out its linking with bank accounts and mobile numbers. Until now, banks and telephone companies had been pushing customers to link their Aadhaar.

While asserting the constitutionality of Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, which holds that the Centre or state government can ask a person to provide their Aadhaar number as a form of identification to avail benefits the government provides, the apex court has struck down a few provisions of the Aadhaar Act.

Here are the sections of the Aadhaar Act which have been struck down and what could be their implications:

Section 57: It allowed the use of the Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual for any purpose by any body corporate or person.

Implication: Private companies using Aadhaar information for authenticating customers will not be able to do so. This is likely to adversely impact the fintech industry and payment banks, which rely on Aadhaar-based KYC (know-your-customer).

Section 33(2): It permits disclosure of information, including identity and authentication information, made in the interest of national security in pursuance of a direction of an officer not below the rank of joint secretary specially authorized in this behalf by an order of the central government.

Implication: Obtaining Aadhaar information, including authentication records of individuals, by the government will become difficult. This will indirectly ensure greater privacy of individual’s Aadhaar data while restricting the government accessibility to it.

Several other provisions have been read down as well, including the following:

Section 33 (1) allows disclosure of information, including identity and authentication records, if ordered by a court not inferior to that of district judge. Reading down this sub-section, the SC has said individuals should be given the opportunity of hearing.

Section 47 of the Aadhaar Act refers to taking cognizance of offences. Under this Section, no court is allowed to take cognizance of any offence punishable under this Act, except on a complaint made by the authority or officer or person authorised by it. The section also disallows courts below that of a chief metropolitan magistrate or a chief judicial magistrate to try any offence punishable under this Act. Reading down this sub-section, the SC has said that individuals should be allowed to file complaints.