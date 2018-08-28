Eye on assembly polls, Narendra Modi meets CMs of three BJP-ruled states

PM Narendra Modi with Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday met chief ministers of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to take stock of the political and administrative situation in the poll-bound states.

During the day-long meet, the BJP leaders iterated that development and upliftment of the financially and socially weaker sections of people will remain the central theme of the campaigns.

“We apprised them about the situation in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. There were some suggestions by the Prime Minister and party president Amit Shah. We are confident that the BJP will win the assembly elections in all three states,” Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh told reporters.

Apart from discussing the electoral success in Tripura and Nagaland, the BJP leaders, including Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Rajnath Singh, briefed their party colleagues on the progress of flagship central government schemes.

“Upliftment of the poor will be the central message of this government and all state governments are also working with the same message,” added Singh.

Along with the achievements at the state-level, the campaign will also revolve around how the centre has changed the lives of the people at the bottom of the pyramid with subsidized cooking gas, electricity, housing, and construction of toilets, besides the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat health protection scheme for 100 million poor and vulnerable households.

Singh said the recent decision of the Union government on minimum support price, law to protect the rights of SCs and STs, and the constitutional status for OBCs, were some of the decisions that showed the commitment of the National Democratic Alliance to work for the farming community as well as the poor.