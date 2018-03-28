Naresh Agarwal ji ek aise suraj hain, idhar doobe, udhar nikle, idhar nikle udhar doobe. Mujhe yaqeen hai jis party mein vo gaye hain vo unki kshamta ka poora upyog karegi: Ghulam Nabi Azad,Congress while addressing retiring MPs #RajyaSabha pic.twitter.com/Jd87xrydaN— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018
Live now
Parliament LIVE: Narendra Modi lauds retiring Rajya Sabha MPs’ contribution, Lok Sabha adjourns
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha resume business on Wednesday with key bills lined up for consideration. Here are the latest updates and developments
Last Modified: Wed, Mar 28 2018. 12 31 PM IST
Highlights
- 12.24 pm ISTLok Sabha adjourned for the day amid continued protests
- 12.12 pm ISTCongress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad mocks Naresh Agarwal
- 12.06 pm ISTDisruptions in Rajya Sabha finds mention in PM’s speech
- 11.50 am ISTPM Modi lauds contribution of retiring Rajya Sabha MPs
- 11.23 am ISTSpeaker Sumitra Mahajan says she may adjourn Lok Sabha sine die
- 11.08 am ISTLok Sabha adjourns till noon
- 10.59 am ISTParliament schedule today
- New Delhi: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were on Wednesday once again rocked by noisy protests by AIADMK members as the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon, warning that if the din continues, she may have to adjourn sine die. The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha involved both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad lauding the contribution of retiring MPs. Here are the latest updates and developments from both Houses of Parliament:
- 12.12 pm IST Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad mocks Naresh Agarwal
- 12.06 pm IST Disruptions in Rajya Sabha finds mention in PM’s speechThe continued disruptions in the Rajya Sabha found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech for retiring members on Wednesday when he said they would not be able to participate in debates when the House decides on important bills such as the one which seeks to criminalise the practise of instant triple talaq. In his brief speech, Modi said “unfortunately”, the retiring members will not be part of Parliament when the decision on instant triple talaq is taken. He also said the outgoing members must have prepared speeches on important issues so that their contribution is remembered. But they could not do so. He said the responsibility of smooth functioning lies not only with the opposition but also with the government. The Rajya Sabha, Modi said, is a distinguished House with eminent members serving here. He said the House plays a vital role in India’s democracy. He did not use terms such as din, disruptions in his speech. (PTI)
- 11.50 am IST PM Modi lauds contribution of retiring Rajya Sabha MPs
All those who are retiring from the house (Rajya Sabha) today have their own significance and each of them tried their best to contribute to the glorious future of this country. I wish you success in future: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/d1RWOdXelP— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018
- 11.23 am IST Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says she may adjourn Lok Sabha sine die As soon as the Question Hour was taken up at 11.00am in Lok Sabha, AIADMK members trooped into the Well holding placards. They were demanding setting of the Cauvery water management board to implement water-sharing between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Slogans such as ‘we want justice’ drowned the voice of other members who wanted to raise their issues. A peeved Speaker Sumitra Mahajan quipped that the protesting members were “wasting” the time of the House. She said other members want the AIADMK to end their protest. She said if the din continued, “I may have to adjourn the House sine die (brining to an end the Budget session)”. Several Congress, NCP and Left members were seen standing at their seats and urging the Chair to allow Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to speak. TDP members were holding a big banner while standing at their seats. Amid the din, the House was adjourned till 12 noon after meeting for barely a few minutes. (PTI)
- 10.59 am IST Parliament schedule todayFollowing is today’s business for the two Houses of Parliament: Lok Sabha: Bills to be introduced: The Trafficking of Persons (Preventive Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill. The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill 2018. The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2018. The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018. The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill 2018.Bill for consideration and passing: The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.The Chit funds (Amendment) Bill, 2018.The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill 2017 Discussion on alleged systemic irregularities in banking sector and its impact on Indian economy. Rajya Sabha: Bills for consideration and passing: The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2013.Bills for consideration and return: The Appropriation Bill 2018.The Finance Bill 2018Bills for consideration and passing: The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2017.The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment Bill) 2017. (PTI)
First Published: Wed, Mar 28 2018. 11 57 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
GSK’s Horlicks sale could prove to be a sticky attraction
Bonds rally as can of worms kicked down the road
If we have a strong recovery in corporate results, why are earnings estimates being lowered?
Ashok Leyland’s price hike well timed, others may follow to offset cost pressures
High IPO valuations are driving investors away from market