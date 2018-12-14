Rafale verdict: Congress demands JPC probe

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The Congress party, continuing their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), said the Supreme Court was not the forum to discuss the modalities of the rafale deal.

“This is a validation of what the Congress party said months ago that the Supreme Court was not the forum to decide the issue of such a sensitive defence contract. The only forum is a joint parliamentary committee, which will probe the entire corruption in the Rafale deal and find out and decide who are the accused people and then set in motion the process of law,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

“What the government presented to the Supreme Court was one sided, half-baked information on an unsigned affidavit, which was not scrutinised by anybody. If the government has nothing to hide, I challenge them today to submit to a JPC probe.”

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the main issue was pricing which the Supreme Court did not comment on since it did not come under its jurisdiction.

On Friday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after the house saw protests over the Supreme Court verdict.

Speaking on the issue in the Lok Sabha, home minister Rajnath Singh said the Congress had tried to mislead the public for political benefit and maligned the image of the country.