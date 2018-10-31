Vehicle tracking devices, emergency buttons mandatory for public transport vehicles
All public service vehicles except autorickshaws and e-rickshaws, registered after January 1, 2019, will have to be equipped with vehicle tracking devices with emergency buttons, transport ministry says
Last Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 07 38 PM IST
New Delhi: Vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons have been made mandatory for all new public transport vehicles registered on or after January 1, 2019, the government said Wednesday.
The move has been taken to ensure safety of passengers, especially women.
“All new public service vehicles except auto rickshaws and eRickshaws, registered on and after January 1, 2019, will have to be equipped with Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) with emergency buttons,” the ministry of road transport and highways said in a statement.
It said that fixing of VLT and emergency buttons have been made mandatory via notification.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
First Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 07 38 PM IST
