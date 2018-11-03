How to update your Aadhaar card address, mobile number and other details

Women who want to change their surname after marriage can do so in their Aadhaar card by giving valid marriage certificate. Photo: HT

Since the Aadhaar card is still valid as a proof of identity, even after the Supreme Court judgment, you must take care to keep all your personal details updated and even correct any inaccuracies that may have crept in due to manual errors. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows you to update almost everything, including even your name, address and biometric data, in its records.

If you want to update your Aadhaar card address, it can be done online or at any permanent enrolment centre. For all other Aadhaar card detail updation services, the online option isn’t available.

List of Aadhaar card details that can be updated:

1. Name: Women who want to change their surname after marriage can do so in their Aadhaar card.

2. Address: Residential address can change due to migration.

3. Date of birth and gender: In case there is any error in your Aadhaar card, you can get it.

4. Mobile phone number, email address

5. Relationship status

6. Iris

7. Fingerprint: With age, your old fingerprint may not be valid anymore.

8. Facial photograph: Looks change over time.

When should you go for updating your Aadhaar card details:

If there is any change that needs to incorporated in your Aadhaar database from the list above, then you should get it updated to avoid any trouble later on. The UIDAI advises that all residents should get their biometric data updated every 10 years which may change due to age, illness or accident.

For children, you need to keep in mind that if you got your kid enrolled for Aadhaar when he or she was below the age of 5 then you will have get the biometric record updated at least twice — one after crossing the age of 5 and another one after completing 15 years.

Where to update your Aadhaar card details:

UIDAI has opened an Aadhaar e-kiosks where you can get your address updated using a scanned copy of your address proof document and OTP on your mobile phone.

For all other updation requests, you will have to visit the permanent enrollment centre set up by the UIDAI.

The complete list of documents which are accepted by UIDAI for changing any data can be accessed here.

