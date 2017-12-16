PM Modi announces Rs90,000 crore for improving roads, highways in northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party rally, dressed in traditional Khasi tribe attire and Garo tribe headgear, in Shillong on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced Rs90,000 crore for improving roads and national highways in the northeast in the next two to three years to facilitate better connectivity.

The prime minister dedicated to the nation a 271km two-lane national highway connecting Tura in western Meghalaya and Shillong. Meghalaya was the second stop of the prime minister after Mizoram during his day-long visit to the Northeastern region on Saturday.

“Over the next 2-3 years, an investment of about Rs 60,000 crore is proposed under the Special Accelerated Road Development Project (SARDP) in the Northeast and an investment of Rs 30,000 crore under Bharatmala is proposed for development of national highways in northeastern states,” Modi said while addressing a BJP rally in Shillong.

He said the central government has sanctioned around 4,000km of national highway (NH) across the northeast at a cost of Rs32,000 crore. The prime minister said that over 1,200km of NH was constructed at an expenditure of nearly Rs14,000 crore during the last three years alone. Union minister K.J. Alphons was present on the occasion.