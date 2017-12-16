PM Modi announces Rs90,000 crore for improving roads, highways in northeast
Over the next 2-3 years, investments of about Rs 60,000 crore is proposed under the SARDP Rs 30,000 crore under Bharatmala in northeastern states, PM Modi says
Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced Rs90,000 crore for improving roads and national highways in the northeast in the next two to three years to facilitate better connectivity.
The prime minister dedicated to the nation a 271km two-lane national highway connecting Tura in western Meghalaya and Shillong. Meghalaya was the second stop of the prime minister after Mizoram during his day-long visit to the Northeastern region on Saturday.
“Over the next 2-3 years, an investment of about Rs 60,000 crore is proposed under the Special Accelerated Road Development Project (SARDP) in the Northeast and an investment of Rs 30,000 crore under Bharatmala is proposed for development of national highways in northeastern states,” Modi said while addressing a BJP rally in Shillong.
He said the central government has sanctioned around 4,000km of national highway (NH) across the northeast at a cost of Rs32,000 crore. The prime minister said that over 1,200km of NH was constructed at an expenditure of nearly Rs14,000 crore during the last three years alone. Union minister K.J. Alphons was present on the occasion.
More From Politics »
- India drug regulator expects to finalise new clinical trial rules in 2 months
- Kerala cuts petrol price by Re1, after Indian Oil’s 1 paisa revision
- Moody’s cuts India GDP growth forecast for 2018 to 7.3% from 7.5%
- Narendra Modi announces 30-day free visa for Indonesian citizens
- Why are Indian farmers taking to horticulture?
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- SBI hikes fixed deposits rates by up to 0.25 percentage points
- Amazon Pay reports net loss of Rs177.8 crore in FY17
- Info Edge posts Q4 loss at Rs13.7 crore
- NCLAT allows Vedanta to make Rs5,320 crore upfront payment for Electrosteel Steels
- India drug regulator expects to finalise new clinical trial rules in 2 months
Mark to Market »
- Q4 Results: Spring in BHEL’s profitability appears unsustainable
- Q4 results: Coal India hit by gratuity provision but revenue growth a bright spot
- Q4 results: NTPC tripped by fuel availability curbs
- Q4 results: Mahindra may get third time lucky unless monsoon plays truant
- The government’s sugar addiction keeps getting difficult to shake off