Ministerial panel to study need for disaster levy in GST

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: A seven-member ministerial panel will study whether a disaster levy, or other ways of fund-raising, is needed to provide relief to states struck by natural calamities such as the recent floods that ravaged Kerala, union finance minister Arun Jaitley said.

In a press briefing after the 30th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council, Jaitley said it was important to find a well-thought out mechanism on fund-raising for natural disasters as it would have long-term implications.

Flood ravaged Kerala had suggested a 10% cess on the GST component levied by the state.

Jaitley said the proposal from Kerala for levying a higher state GST needed to be decided upon at a high level as this would set a precedent.

“This is not something that is to be decided on the spur of the moment,” Jaitley said, adding that Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac, too, agreed with this view.

Jaitley said there were many aspects that needed to be worked out before finalizing a mechanism.

The group of ministers will look into whether a revenue-raising mechanism over and above the national and state-level disaster funds was required, whether it should be an all-India levy or implemented only in one state, whether it should be applicable on all items or some on some demerit or luxury goods, or whether it should be a perpetual fund, Jaitley said. The group of ministers will also need to decide the scale of the disaster for which this mechanism would be needed over and above the NDRF.

In case the levy was imposed in only one state, there was a risk of trade shifting to another state, Jaitley said.

The committee will have representation from the north-eastern, coastal and hill states, which are disaster-prone.

The constitution amendment brought into facilitate the GST’s rollout has a provision that in the event of a natural calamity, a special rate can be imposed with permission of the GST Council.

Some experts did not favour changes in the GST architecture in order to raise resources for dealing with natural calamities. M.S. Mani, partner, Deloitte India, said any changes to the GST framework would make it more complex for businesses, besides setting up a precedent for similar changes in future.

“The introduction of any cess, either at the national level or at the state-level, should be avoided to the extent possible as it would make the entire GST process, including invoicing and return filing, much more complex for businesses, “ said Mani.