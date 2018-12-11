Live now
Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8am
Live updates and developments on assembly election results of Madhya Pradesh (MP), Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram being declared by the Election Commission today
Last Modified: Tue, Dec 11 2018. 06 38 AM IST
- New Delhi: The Election Commission is declaring today the assembly election results of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram—polling for which took place over the past couple of months. The exit poll results give an edge to the Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, making the assembly election results a high-stakes affair for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it is in power in all these states.Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) is set to win the Telangana election results while Mizo National Front (MNF) looking to expand their political footprint in Mizoram, the exit poll results have indicated.Here are the live updates and developments from Assembly Election Results 2018:
- 06.38 am IST MP election results: BJP, Congress readying Plan BThe ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress have both been working on Plan B if they do not cross the majority mark on their own in Madhya Pradesh. Exit polls have predicted a tight race and a difference of just a few seats between the two parties in the state, where the BJP is seeking a fourth straight term in power, and the Congress is attempting to wrest power after 15 years. (read more)
- 06.36 am IST MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana election results will impact MaharashtraThree of the five states that went to the polls—Madhya Pradesh (MP), Chhattisgarh and Telangana—are Maharashtra’s neighbouring states. As such, the assembly election results there could have some impact on the state, which was why there is tension in both the BJP and the Congress in Maharashtra. (read more)
- 06.27 am IST Patel and polls may make it Black Tuesday for marketsSensex and Nifty braced for a deep dive on Tuesday after crashing on Monday over the abrupt resignation of Reserve Bank governor Urjit Patel, coupled with jitters in anticipation of assembly election results from five states. Stocks, bonds and the rupee fell on Monday after exit poll results of assembly elections in five states projected a likely setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
- 06.23 am IST Counting of votes for assembly election results to begin at 8amThe Election Commission of India will begin counting of votes for assembly election results of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram at 8am today.The Election Commission has told chief electoral officers that round-wise election results should be shared with the candidates without fail. The observer and returning officers will sign the candidate-wise results for the round after checking everything.They will “ensure that the results of that round of counting of votes are immediately displayed prominently on the blackboard/whiteboard”, EC has said. The next round of counting should start only after all tables of previous rounds have finished counting and the result of that round has been posted on the whiteboard. PTI
First Published: Tue, Dec 11 2018. 06 23 AM IST
