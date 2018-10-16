US’ Iran sanction: Govt says no issues with oil supply, sentiment hurting price

Oil prices hit a four-year high of $86.74 a barrel earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Ahead of the US sanctions against Iran, India on Tuesday said availability of crude oil to replace lost volumes was not an issue but the “sentiment” around losing a big oil supplier was driving prices higher.

Refusing to say if India had sought a waiver of sanctions from the US on purchasing crude oil from Iran, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he articulated the country’s position on importing oil from the Persian Gulf nation in November and “there was nothing new to repeat.”

Last week, Pradhan said two state-owned oil refiners had booked an import of 1.25 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil from Iran in November.

US President Donald Trump in May withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, reimposing economic sanctions against the Persian Gulf nation. Some sanctions took effect from 6th August, while those affecting the oil and banking sectors will start from 4th November. Those sanctions would block banking channels, making payment for oil bought from Iran difficult and stop re-insurance cover to refineries processing oil.

“There is no issue of availability of crude oil today. But due to geopolitical uncertainty in different parts of the world, there is a sentimental issue. That is the primary challenge,” according to Pradhan. “From day one, we are confident that there is no problem in sourcing of crude. There is plenty available in different parts of the world. The sentiment in the market is that is a big oil producer goes out of the market, it may hamper supplies, impact prices and lead to volatility in the market.

“Issue is not shortfall. Issue is sentiment,” he said.

Oil prices hit a four-year high of $86.74 a barrel earlier this month.

IHS Markit vice-chairman Daniel Yergin, who was present along with Pradhan while addressing reporters, said oil markets had a sentiment problem and not a supply issue.

“Oil market is physically balanced but emotionally unbalanced because of uncertainty, because of geopolitical issues. That is what is impacting the price.”

India had contracted to import around 25 MT of crude oil from Iran in 2018-19, up from 22.6 MT imported in 2017-18.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.