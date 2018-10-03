Farmers protest: Agitation will continue, says BKU leader

Farmers throw tomatoes on roads during the protest rally, in Meerut. Photo: PTI

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): After ending farmers’ march to Delhi on Wednesday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said his organisation will continue to agitate till all their demands were met.

Thousands of farmers reached Kisan Ghat, the memorial place of farm leader and former prime minister Charan Singh, after police allowed them to enter the national capital after midnight.

Their demands include unconditional loan waiver, clearing of dues by sugar mills, higher prices for crops, free electricity for farms and a reduction in diesel prices.

“Our objective was to draw attention of the government towards the problems farmers faced and we achieved our goal,” Tikait said.

The Kisan Kranti Yatra began from Haridwar on 23 September, with 10 halts on the way. But Delhi Police barricaded the city’s border and stopped the peaceful protest march, Tikait added.

He accused the police of “brutality” against farmers at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, referring to a clash between them and some protesters after they were stopped on Tuesday from entering the city.

