No coercive steps against drug firms for FDCs already in market, rules HC

FDCs are two or more drugs combined in a fixed ratio into a single dosage form

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said no coercive steps would be taken against drug companies for fixed dose combinations (FDCs) already in the market, subject to stopping of their manufacturing.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru granted relief to some drug manufacturers after they approached the high court. It had said earlier that no coercive steps be taken against Indian pharma major Wockhardt for sale of stock, already in the market, of its anti-inflammatory medicine that had been banned, subject to the company stopping further production of the drug.

The court, in an interim order, had said the medicine, one of 328 FDC drugs banned by the Centre a week ago, was available in the market for the last 11 years and its stocks would already be in the distribution network. The Centre, through a 7 September notification, banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of 328 FDC drugs.

FDCs are two or more drugs combined in a fixed ratio into a single dosage form.