Death of Vajpayee end of an era, says Prime Minister Modi
It was Vajpayee’s exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century: Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the passing away of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee marked the end of an era, and termed it as a “personal and irreplaceable” loss. He said the BJP patriarch lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades, while noting that it was Vajpayee’s exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century.
Vajpayee died at the AIIMS hospital this evening at the age of 93 following prolonged illness.
“Atal Ji’s passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories with him. He was an inspiration to Karyakartas like me. I will particularly remember his sharp intellect and outstanding wit,” Modi tweeted. “It was Atal Ji’s exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century. His futuristic policies across various sectors touched the lives of each and every citizen of India.”
He said it was due to Vajpayee’s perseverance and struggles that the BJP was built brick by brick. “He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP’s message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states,” he said.
Modi said India grieves the demise of Vajpayee. “My thoughts are with his family, BJP Karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti,” he added.
More From Politics »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Investors pulled $1.4 billion out of India, other emerging markets last week: IIF
- IPG Mediabrands’ Initiative wins Anchor Electricals’ Rs 100 crore media mandate
- Monetary policy panel cites inflationary risks as reason for RBI rate hike
- Death of Vajpayee end of an era, says Prime Minister Modi
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s legacy shapes how India is run today
Mark to Market »
- Recent rise in trade deficit is not due to the oil prices
- Safeguard duty proposal has deepened uncertainty in the solar energy sector
- Fortis Healthcare: What now, after IHH entry and June quarter loss?
- Weak Q1 for Amara Raja but investors pin hopes on softening lead prices
- IDBI Bank Q1 results show how expensive it is for LIC