Building of toilets to finish ahead of schedule

The Swachh Bharat Mission aims to achieve 100% open defecation free (ODF) and scientific solid waste management in India by 2 October 2019, the 150th birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that the government would meet the target of construction of 72 lakh household and public toilets in urban areas under the Swachh Bharat Mission a year ahead of the schedule of 2 October 2019, and stressed that behavioural change among people was at the “heart” of cleanliness mission which would ensure its success.

The housing and urban affairs minister said that the success of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) would hugely depend on the success of India just as the success of China in taking people out of poverty led to the success of the Millennium Development Goals. The minister said the government has set a target of building 67 lakh household toilets and five lakh community or public toilets in urban areas by October 2019.

“As on March 31, we have already built 52 lakh individual household toilets and 3.2 lakh public toilets...well one year in advance of October 2019, well before October 2018, we would build the required amount of toilets in the urban areas of the country,” he said while addressing India Sanitation Conclave 2018.

