Which roads to avoid during Independence Day in Delhi: List of all traffic restrictions
The movement of traffic will be restricted on some roads in Delhi as a security measure on Independence Day, 15th August. Here is a complete list
Two days ahead of Independence Day celebrations on 15 August, full dress rehearsal has started from today and the Delhi Traffic Police has announced that even on rehearsals there will be the same traffic restrictions as on Independence Day. Traffic police has imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic on 6 roads around Red Fort on Wednesday.
Following roads will be closed for general public on Independence Day from 5am to 9am:
Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail
Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail
S.P. Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk
Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort
Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subash Marg
Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subash Marg
The traffic police has also issued a list of roads that may be avoided by vehicles which do not have parking labels for rehearsals: Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge.
Also read: Things to know while travelling on Delhi Metro train on Independence Day
Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted. Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of Independence Day function.
Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge will be prohibited from 12 midnight of August 14 to 11 am on August 15.
Inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 4 am to 11 am. Local city buses, including of DTC, will not move on Ring Road from 4am to 11 am on August 15, between Hanuman Setu and Bhairon Road T-point and take alternative routes available.
