Taj Mahal ticket price: Now, you have to pay Rs 200 extra to enter main mausoleum

The sudden hike in price aims to reduce the crowd at the main mausoleum

Starting today, all visitors have to pay extra Rs 200 to enter the main mausoleum of Taj Mahal. Earlier, tourists had to pay just Rs 50 to visit the world famous monument of 17th century. There was no additional cost to enter the main structure. The main mausoleum of Taj Mahal is famous among the vistors as it contains artistic replicas of the original graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal.

The sudden hike in price aims to reduce the crowd at the main mausoleum. The idea to introduce ticket for the main architecture was suggested by Archaeological Survey of India. The UNESCO world heritage site has a huge footfall throughout the year. The number of daily tourists reaches up to 70,000 on weekends and holidays.

The decision to raise the ticket price came into consideration after five people were injured in a stampede while trying to enter the monument complex during the closing time in December 2017. Earlier, ASI has capped the visiting hour of Taj Mahal to three hours.

Here’s all you need to know about the new ticket prices of Taj Mahal

1) From now, domestic or Indian visitors will have to pay Rs 250 to see the main mausoleum. For visitors coming from the outside of India (except citizens of SAARC and BIMSTEC countries), the ticket will cost Rs 1300.

2) Visitors coming from SAARC countries, will be charged Rs 740. Earlier the ticket price was fixed at 540 for them.

3) Vistors buying ticket of Rs 50 will not be allowed to enter the main mausoleum. However, they are allowed to move around the Taj and see the rear side, the Yamuna river front at the back.

4) Entry tickets to the Taj Mahal is be valid only for three hours. If tourists exceed the time limit, they will have to pay for another ticket.

5) If you are booking e-tickets or paying online, there is some additional discount for you. There is no entry fee for the children below the age of 15 years.