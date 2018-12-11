Rajasthan election results: Sachin Pilot wins Tonk seat, defeats BJP’s only Muslim candidate Yoonus Khan
It was the first assembly elections for 41-year old Sachin Pilot, and he defeated BJP’s Yoonus Khan with a margin of 54,179 votes on the Muslim-dominated seat
Jaipur: Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Sachin Pilot has won the Tonk assembly constituency, defeating BJP’s only Muslim candidate in the state and Transport Minister Yoonus Khan.
It was the first assembly elections for 41-year old Pilot, a two-time Member of Parliament, and he defeated Khan with a margin of 54,179 votes on the Muslim-dominated seat.
टोंक में मुझे ऐतिहासिक बहुमत से जिताने के लिए जनता का तहेदिल से शुक्रिया। हम सब मिलकर टोंक और राजस्थान का कायाकल्प कर एक विकसित प्रदेश की नींव रखेंगे जिसमें समाज के हर वर्ग की उन्नति होगी। @INCIndia— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) December 11, 2018
So far, the Congress and the BJP have won six seats each, while the BSP has bagged three. Also, one independent and one other party candidate have won.
