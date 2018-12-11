 Rajasthan election results: Sachin Pilot wins Tonk seat, defeats BJP’s only Muslim candidate Yoonus Khan - Livemint
Rajasthan election results: Sachin Pilot wins Tonk seat, defeats BJP’s only Muslim candidate Yoonus Khan

It was the first assembly elections for 41-year old Sachin Pilot, and he defeated BJP’s Yoonus Khan with a margin of 54,179 votes on the Muslim-dominated seat

Last Published: Tue, Dec 11 2018. 04 43 PM IST
PTI
Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Sachin Pilot has won the Tonk assembly constituency. File Photo: PTI
Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Sachin Pilot has won the Tonk assembly constituency. File Photo: PTI

Jaipur: Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Sachin Pilot has won the Tonk assembly constituency, defeating BJP’s only Muslim candidate in the state and Transport Minister Yoonus Khan.

It was the first assembly elections for 41-year old Pilot, a two-time Member of Parliament, and he defeated Khan with a margin of 54,179 votes on the Muslim-dominated seat.

So far, the Congress and the BJP have won six seats each, while the BSP has bagged three. Also, one independent and one other party candidate have won.

First Published: Tue, Dec 11 2018. 04 43 PM IST
