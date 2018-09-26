Supreme Court allows for live-streaming for cases of constitutional importance

It will encourage the principle of open court, the Supreme Court said. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Pushing for greater transparency in the judicial system, the Supreme Court on Wednesday set the stage for live-streaming of court proceedings of cases of constitutional importance and directed the Centre to frame rules. The project will be carried out in phases.

The three-judge bench agreed that it would serve as an instrument for greater accountability and already formed part of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

“It will encourage the principle of open court, effectuate public’s right to know and reduce dependence on second hand views”, said Justice D.Y. Chandrachud while pronouncing the judgement.

Calling it the “need of the hour”, the apex court in July had expressed openness to live-stream its proceedings as it would result in increased access to justice.

It asked the Attorney General, K.K. Venugopal to frame “comprehensive and holistic guidelines” on the issue and said that the exercise could start on an experimental basis in one court.

Venugopal suggested that the centre could set up a television channel for live-streaming of court proceedings along the lines of Rajya Sabha TV.

He, however, expressed reservations on live-steaming of certain categories of cases, such as personal matters.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and justices A. M. Khanwilkar and D. Y. Chandrachud was hearing a batch of petitions including one by senior advocate Indira Jaising seeking live-streaming of all cases, specifically the ones of constitutional and national importance having an impact on the public.

Jaising’s plea held that live-streaming and videography of the proceedings of the apex court in matters of great public importance will be in keeping with the principle of ‘open access to justice’ and will ensure ‘justice is not only done but is seen to be done’.

Such an exercise would inspire confidence in the functioning of the judiciary as an institution and help in maintaining the respect that it deserves as a co-equal organ of the state, the petition said.

It further said that it is necessary that those who are impacted by the judgments of the court have a right to be aware of the manner in which decisions are taken.

The petition referred to courts dealing with issues of environment, triple talaq, air pollution, ban on liquor to avoid deaths on national highways, ban on firecrackers to prevent air and noise pollution and extra judicial killings, all of which affect the public who do not get to see how decisions are made by the court.

Enabling citizens to understand the reasoning in cases affecting their rights forms part of their right to dignity and is an intrinsic value of their right to be heard under Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution, the petition added.

The petition also quotes how other jurisdictions including those of Canada, Australia, the UK, New Zealand, South Africa, the European Court of Human Rights and the International Criminal Court permit varying degrees of recording court proceedings.