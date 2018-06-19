BJP’s Telangana unit to sound poll bugle for 2019 with yatra

Telangana chief minister and TRS party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Telangana unit will launch the “Maarpu Kosam Jana Chaitanya Yatra” in the state on 23 June as part of its preparations for the 2019 assembly and general elections.

Musheerabad MLA K. Laxman of the BJP will kick off the programme’s first leg from 23 June to 6 July, under which the party will conduct a series of roadshows and public meetings, targeting the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for its “failures”.

The BJP is banking on anti-incumbency against the TRS during the panchayat elections, which are scheduled to be held in July. It aims to inform the public about the “non-fulfilment” of promises made by the ruling party, said a senior BJP leader, who did not want to be quoted. The party will, on the other hand, inform the public about the “successful” programmes and welfare schemes of the Centre.

BJP spokesperson A. Rakesh Reddy said Laxman will visit 30 assembly segments in the yatra’s first leg.