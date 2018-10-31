India up 23 places in ease of doing business rankings

India saw a massive jump in the parameter “dealing with construction permits” to 52th position against 181th a year ago by reducing time for processing permit applications among other measures. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: India’s ranking in the World Bank ease of doing business survey for 2019 climbed 23 notches to 77th position among 190 countries surveyed as with six regulatory reforms, it became the only country among the top-ten improvers for the second consecutive year.

Last year, India saw a record jump of 30 places to reach 100th position in the ranking.

The jump in doing business rankings will surely burnish the reformist credentials of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and help him build a positive narrative ahead of the assembly and national elections in the next six months.

“The reforms in India included streamlining the process of obtaining a building permit and improved building quality controls. Starting a business was made easier through consolidation of multiple application forms and introduction of a goods and services tax (GST), while getting electricity was made faster and cheaper. Other reforms in India included strengthening access to credit as well as making it easier and faster to pay taxes and trade across borders,” the World Bank said.

According to an output-outcome framework document prepared by the government, India is seeking to reach 30th position by 2020.

India saw a massive jump in the parameter “dealing with construction permits” to 52th position against 181th a year ago by reducing time for processing permit applications, streamlined procedures, and improved transparency among other measures. “By implementing the single window clearance system in Delhi and the online building permit approval system in Mumbai during the second half of 2017 India also continued to streamline and centralize its construction permitting process,” the report said.

India also saw similar improvement in the “trading across borders” section to 80th position from 146th position a year ago by reducing the time and cost to export and import through various initiatives, including the implementation of electronic sealing of containers, the upgrading of port infrastructure and allowing electronic submission of supporting documents with digital signatures under its National Trade Facilitation Action Plan 2017-2020.

“Enhanced risk-based management now allows exporters to seal their containers electronically at their own facilities; as little as 5% of shipments must undergo physical inspections. India also invested in port equipment, strengthened management and improved electronic document flow,” the report said.

The Doing Business 2019 report, bases the rankings on field surveys and interviews with corporate lawyers and company executives in Delhi and Mumbai, also recognized India.

On the “distance to frontier” metric, which measures the absolute improvement in the performance of a country against better-performing countries, India scored 67.23 against 60.76 last year, indicating that the country is continuing its steady shift towards best practice in business regulation.