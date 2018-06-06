West Bengal govt reshuffle: 3 ministers removed

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: West Bengal environment minister Sovan Chatteerjee, whose proposed development plans in the East Kolkata Wetlands, raised alarm among environmentalists has been removed from the post. He, however, remains the minister for housing and fire services.

State transport minister Suvendu Adhikari will take additional charge of the environment department.

A Bill brought in the assembly last year made Chatterjee the ex-officio chairman of the East Kolkata Wetland Management Authority. The move had prompted an outcry among environmentalists who said the amendment will vest too much power in one person.

Subrata Mukherjee and Rajib Banerjee were also removed from their portfolios of public health engineering and irrigation departments, respectively. State labour minister Moloy Ghatak will now take charge as minister for the PHE department. Soumen Mahapatra, currently the minister for water resources investigation and development will swap departments with Banerjee.