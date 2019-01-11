CBI vs CBI: HC refuses to quash FIR against Rakesh Asthana, others

CBI special director Rakesh Asthana. Photo: HT

New Delhi: A day after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma was removed from office, the Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the pleas of agency’s special director Rakesh Asthana and others, seeking to quash the FIR against them on corruption and bribery allegations.

Asthana can now move the division bench of the High Court against the judgment.

Alok Verma was transferred by the selection panel on Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court reinstated him as the CBI chief.

On Friday, interim chief M. Nageshwar Rao reversed all transfer orders issued by Alok Verma on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Alok Verma refused to take charge as the director-general of fire services, civil defence and home guards, according to people familiar with the developments.

Justice Najmi Waziri had reserved the judgment on December 20, 2018 on various petitions after hearing submissions of the counsel for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Centre, Asthana, deputy superintendent Devender Kumar, Alok Verma and CBI joint director A K Sharma.

The court pronounced its verdict on the petitions of Asthana, Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad seeking quashing of the FIR.

The CBI had on 15 October registered a case of criminal conspiracy and corruption against special director Asthana. In a statement the, the CBI had said that “Rakesh Asthana received illegal gratification through private persons Manoj and Somesh Prasad for giving relief in the case. Satish Sana is one of the witnesses in a case pertaining to Moin Qureshi. The case against the public servants (Asthana and others) relates to transactions beginning in December 2017”.

Asthana spearheaded several important cases such as the AgustaWestland scam, the Bihar fodder scam, the coal scam and the probe against liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

