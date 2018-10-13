Trump sees ‘good, even great’ ties with Turkey after Brunson release
The diplomatic rancor had triggered a crash in Turkish currency lira
Last Published: Sat, Oct 13 2018. 08 44 PM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he hoped the release of American pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey would lead to improved ties with Ankara, after months of diplomatic rancor that eventually triggered a crash in the lira.
He also denied an NBC report that the two countries had reached a secret deal for Brunson to be released in exchange for the US easing “economic pressure” on Ankara.
“I don’t make deals for hostages,” Trump said on Twitter.
“There was, however, great appreciation on behalf of the United States, which will lead to good, perhaps great, relations between the United States & Turkey!”
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Sat, Oct 13 2018. 08 44 PM IST
More From Politics »
- Opinion | Shaken and stirred: How activists are driving Indian society
- IMF members pledge to avoid using currencies as trade weapon
- Trade war won’t trigger Asian credit ratings downgrades, for now: Fitch
- We are going to protect your future, Rahul tells HAL employees
- Structural reforms helping India build resilience to global shocks, says Garg
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Trump sees ‘good, even great’ ties with Turkey after Brunson release
- Opinion | Shaken and stirred: How activists are driving Indian society
- Going to study in the UK? Pay more for visa from December
- IMF members pledge to avoid using currencies as trade weapon
- Trade war won’t trigger Asian credit ratings downgrades, for now: Fitch
Mark to Market »
- Paint makers increase prices in October but margin pressures unlikely to ease
- IMF’s global financial stability report warns of serious risks to emerging market capital flows
- Aviation stocks fly on excise cut, but party may not last long
- TCS’s return to double-digit growth is old hat, but also commendable
- Thermal power plant utilization levels perk up but fuel challenges crimp earnings outlook