Two-fifth of restaurant goers believe tips are pocketed by management: poll

Customers are generally of the view that the tip they pay do not reach the intended beneficiaries. Photo by Hemant Mishra/Mint.

New Delhi: Two fifth of restaurant goers are of the view that eateries pocket the tip they give instead of distributing it among the staff in whose name it is collected, according to a poll by LocalCircles, an online community based social network.

The poll showed that only 5% of over 5,000 people who answered a question on service charge said it was fully distributed to serving staff, while 42% said it was kept by the management. About 26% said only a part of the tip was shared with the staff, while 27% were unsure about it.

The poll also showed that 81% of over 10,000 consumers who voted on another question, believed that service charge collected by restaurants but not fully paid to the staff was leading generation of black money, LocalCircles said in a statement on Friday.

Mint reported on Friday that the Income Tax department has asked its officers to scan the accounts of restaurants to make sure that service charges collected by them are taxed as income, if these are not passed on to their employees. Officials are also instructed to verify, as part of their regular tax assessment of hotels and restaurants, if there are any under-reporting or a total lack of disclosure of income collected as service charge.

LocalCircles’ poll indicates customers are generally of the view that the tip they pay do not reach the intended beneficiaries. The poll also showed that 8% of customers who visited an air-conditioned restaurant in recent months have got the eatery to remove the service charge from the invoice. The same question which received over 9,300 responses, showed that 35% of customers were levied service charge flat out by the hotels, while 23% said they were not charged at all. About 34% of the respondents to the question did not pay attention to the invoice.

The decision by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will definitely turn the tide in the consumer’s favour and would lead to many hotels and restaurants dropping the service charge,” said the statement.