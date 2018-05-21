India successfully test-fires BrahMos missile along Odisha coast

BrahMos is a joint venture between DRDO and NPO Mashinostroyenia of Russia. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: India on Monday successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from test range along Odisha coast, according to Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) officials.

BrahMos is a joint venture between DRDO and NPO Mashinostroyenia of Russia. The name BrahMos is formed from the names of two rivers: the Brahmaputra of India and the Moskva of Russia.

The range of the BrahMos missile, an Indo-Russia joint venture, can be extended to up to 400km as certain technical restrictions were lifted after India became a full member of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) last year.

BrahMos missile is the heaviest weapon to be deployed on India’s Su-30 fighter aircraft. Work has already begun to integrate the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on 40 Sukhoi combat aircraft which is expected to fulfil the critical needs of the Indian Air Force in the wake of evolving security dynamics in the region. The Army and the Navy have already inducted the missile.