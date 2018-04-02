UIDAI rolls out virtual ID for Aadhaar

The virtual ID for Aadhaar is part of UIDAI’s initiative to put in place multi-layered security to reinforce privacy protection for Aadhaar holders. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday launched a facility to generate a 16-digit virtual identification for Aadhaar number holders. The virtual ID has been introduced so that the actual 12-digit Aadhaar number need not be shared for authenticating identity.

The move is part of UIDAI’s initiative to put in place multi-layered security to reinforce privacy protection for Aadhaar holders.

“UIDAI launches virtual ID...Soon, service providers will start accepting VID in place of Aadhaar number,” a tweet from UIDAI on Monday said.

In January, UIDAI had said it would release necessary APIs (application programming interfaces) by 1 March and all agencies had been directed to make the necessary changes for the use of virtual ID, UID token and limited KYC and operationalize it by 1 June.

“We will see how the response is. We will see what the load is. How many people use it and then manage accordingly,” said a senior UIDAI official, on conditions of anonymity.

The virtual ID will be a 16-digit random number mapped with the Aadhaar number. It can only be generated, replaced or revoked by the Aadhaar number holder. “It will not be possible to derive the Aadhaar number from the virtual ID,” a circular issued by UIDAI in January said.