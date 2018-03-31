Cauvery Management Board: Tamil Nadu govt to move Supreme Court

On 16 February, the Supreme Court asked the centre to form the Cauvery Management Board to implement a formula for sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will move the Supreme Court on Saturday, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government failed to constitute the Cauvery Management Board within the Supreme Court’s six-week deadline that ended Thursday.

State fisheries minister D. Jayakumar on Friday said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday.

“We’ll never give up the rights of Tamil Nadu and have been continuously pressurizing the central government to set up the Cauvery Management Board. Our MPs have staged protests in parliament as a result of which the house was adjourned for 18 days,” said Jayakumar.

On 16 February, the Supreme Court asked the centre to form the Cauvery Management Board to implement a formula for sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu wants the board in place to protect its interests, while Karnataka is not in its favour.

The apex court directed Karnataka to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu. This reduced Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water by 14.75 tmcft from the 192 tmcft allocated by a tribunal in 2007.

Speaking to reporters at Madurai, O. Panneerselvam, deputy chief minister and coordinator of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), said that a hunger strike would be held at all district headquarters across Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), meanwhile, has called for a meeting of all state political parties on Sunday to discuss the next course of action. At its executive council meeting on Friday, the DMK condemned both union and state governments and said in a statement that it would take a decision regarding a statewide protest after meeting other parties.

M.K. Stalin, opposition leader and working president of the DMK, urged the chief minister to convene a cabinet meeting and pass a resolution condemning the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the silence on constituting the Cauvery board.

“As far as the Cauvery water issue is concerned, both the BJP and the AIADMK have together betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu,” said Stalin.

The DMK also adopted a resolution in the executive council that accused the BJP-led central government for pursuing “divisive policies”. It said that the centre was functioning against "pluralism and secularism and, damaged the federal structure of the country”.