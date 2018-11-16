Cyclone Gaja kills over 25 people in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The cyclone Gaja that crossed Nagapattinam at 12.30 am on Friday weekend in the morning around 8am as it moved over the land. Photo: Mint

Chennai: The severe cyclonic storm Gaja that crossed the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in Nagapattinam district during the early hours of Friday with a wind speed of 120 kilometre per hour (kmph) has left behind a vast trail of destruction in the Cauvery delta districts.

Over 25 people have died and the number is expected to increase, according to official estimates.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday announced a grant of ₹10 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives, ₹1 lakh for the severely injured and ₹25,000 for those with minor injuries.

He also said after fully assessing the situation, funds would be requested from the Union government.

The “severe cyclonic storm” weakened into a “cyclonic storm” as it moved inland and heavy to very heavy rain are expected in Trichy, Namakkal, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Karur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Nilgiris and Virudhunagar, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Cyclone Gaja crossed Nagapattinam at 12.30 am on Friday and weakened around 8 am as it moved over land.

Vedaranyam, the worst affected in Nagapattinam district, remained cut off. Karaikal, which falls under Puducherry administration and is about 30 km from Nagapattinam, has also faced the brunt of the cyclone.

Revenue minister R. B. Udhayakumar said rescue and clearing of debris were under way. The district authorities have been directed to assess the loss of property and a final estimate of the damage will be drawn up soon.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has been receiving praise for its preparedness from all quarters. Opposition leader and president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) M.K. Stalin appreciated the measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government and stressed on the need for a similar approach in handling the relief and restoration.

Power supply has remained suspended since Thursday night in the delta districts. As many as 5,000 trees and about 13,000 electricity poles have been uprooted. Many buildings have been damaged.

About 82, 000 people in the districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Pudukottai have been evacuated and moved to over 470 relief centres. A total of 261 medical camps have been set up to provide assistance and the health department has been directed to increase the number of camps based on necessity. About 400 ambulances are at work.

As heavy rains are expected to continue, schools and colleges in about 22 districts will remain closed and universities have cancelled examinations.

Nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force are in Tamil Nadu and two in Puducherry since Wednesday. About seven other teams belonging to the Tamil Nadu government’s disaster response force are also at work.

Bus services have partly resumed. Some train services have been curtailed or cancelled.