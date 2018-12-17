Congress CMs take oath, Sajjan conviction casts a shadow

Kamal Nath took oath as the 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday in Bhopal. Photo: PTI

The Congress signalled its triumphant return to the heartland, the traditional preserve of its principal rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with three of its chief ministers formally taking charge on Monday.

Taking oath on a marathon day of swearing-in ceremonies were three Congress chief ministers and a deputy chief minister—Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh and Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, with Sachin Pilot as his deputy.

It is particularly significant as this marked the first time that the Congress had succeeded in defeating BJP since its decimation in the 2014 general election.

However, the moment was marred by the verdict of the Delhi high court reversing the acquittal of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentencing him to life imprisonment. Leaders of BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) stepped up the heat on the issue and targeted the Congress for Nath’s choice, alleging that he too was culpable in the riots.

“I took oath today... I had taken oath several times (in the past), but none said anything then. There is no case against me, there is no FIR or charge sheet against me. I was also in charge of (the party affairs in) Delhi,” Nath told reporters in Bhopal. “No one raised the issue when I was the general secretary of the Congress. Today, that issue is being raised. You all understand what politics is there in it.”

Meanwhile, hours after taking oath, Nath formally approved the promised farm loan waiver in the state. A government order said that “short-term crop loan of eligible farmers up to the limit of Rupees 2 lakhs, as on March 31, 2018, from nationalised and cooperative banks” were being written off.

In the run-up to the assembly polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said that loans of farmers would be waived within 10 days of government formation in all three states. It was one of the key issues responsible for defeat of the BJP in the three states.

“CM, Madhya Pradesh, waives farm loans. 1 done. 2 to go,” Gandhi tweeted in the evening.

Both Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attended the events in all the three states. The defeated chief ministers from the BJP—including Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh, Raman Singh of Chhattisgarh and Vasundhara Raje of Rajasthan—also attended the ceremonies.

Monday’s swearing-ins were also an attempt to showcase opposition unity, with several senior leaders of other opposition parties attending them. However, former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav were conspicuous by their absence. Both their parties —Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party (SP) respectively—extended support to the Congress for government formation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Those who attended the swearing-in ceremonies included Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, the National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H.D. Deve Gowda.