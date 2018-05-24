Kairana: Opposition looks to resurrect Muslim-Jat alliance to trump BJP

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visits Kalkaji temple, ahead of Kairana bypolls, in New Delhi, on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Kairana: The united opposition has resurrected the historic alliance between Jats and Muslims for the upcoming Kairana byelections. It has fielded a Muslim candidate, Tabassum Hasan, under the banner of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), whose core voter base is the dominant Jat community in western Uttar Pradesh.

The united alliance of four political parties, RLD, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress decided to give the election ticket to a Muslim for the bypolls, with the hope of undoing the communal and social divide between the two communities after the 2013 riots in Muzaffarnagar. Polling is due on 28 May.

“It is a bold step by the united opposition, especially RLD. Many people think it’s a mistake because we have a Muslim candidate and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would use it to polarise the voters. But we have to end the divide between the two communities and this is an attempt in that direction,” said a senior SP leader involved in campaigning in Kairana.

Senior leaders of the SP argue that if the two communities decide to join hands in the bypolls and the social experiment pays off, the existential crisis of RLD could end.

“The Samajwadi Party decided to give the seat to RLD to contest and BSP also agreed to the decision. It’s a sacrifice by both SP and BSP. Jats and Muslims have traditionally been the voter base of RLD, but the party’s electoral prospects withered away after the Muzaffarnagar riots when the two communities got divided and decided not to vote together,” the SP leader added.

However, the experiment is not easy to implement on the ground as RLD leaders refrain from naming Tabassum Hasan in the election speeches. “RLD leaders fear that if they name Tabassum Hasan then Jats will get annoyed and may not vote for the alliance candidate. It is a conscious decision not to name Tabassum Hasan and instead seek vote in the name of RLD,” the SP leader added.

Kairana is a challenge for the united opposition candidate because, of its nearly 1.6 million voters, there are at least 500,000 Muslims and 250,000 Dalits apart from substantial number of Jats. RLD was formed to protect the legacy of former Prime Minister Charan Singh who brought Muslims and Jats together to become a political force in the western Uttar Pradesh region. The party was formed in 1996 by his son Ajit Singh, a former Union minister.

“There is an attempt to make this election a contest between Hindus and Muslims. People ask us if we are scared. This time we are trying not to let communal divide happen, it won’t happen. The two communities are together,” said Jayant Chaudhary, son of RLD chief Ajit Singh.