Narendra Modi says time for Karnataka to say goodbye to Congress
Bengaluru: It was time for Karnataka to say goodbye to the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday at an election rally.
Launching a broadside against the state’s ruling party ahead of elections on 12 May, the prime minister labelled the Congress a “deal party”. Congress culture, communalism, casteism, crime, corruption and contract system were the six Cs destroying Karnataka’s future, Modi added at the rally in Bangarpet near this state capital.
Also Read: The arithmetic behind the Karnataka electoral contest
During Manmohan Singh’s tenure as prime minister, he said, the remote control was with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. However, in the four years of the Modi government, the remote control has been with the people, the prime minister said.
More From Politics »
- Amit Shah rules out early Lok Sabha polls, says consensus must for simultaneous elections
- Trump and Kim overshadow breakthrough in China-Japan ties
- The arithmetic behind the Karnataka electoral contest
- Donald Trump withdraws from Iran nuclear deal, defying allies
- High oil prices threat to macro stability, says UNESCAP
Latest News »
Amit Shah rules out early Lok Sabha polls, says consensus must for simultaneous elections
Google pushes the boundaries of AI to solve real world problems
PSEB Class 10 result 2018: Punjab matric exam pass percentage at 59.47, boys pass percentage 52.31%
Facebook makes major management overhaul
Goldman Sachs-backed Renew Power files for IPO
Mark to Market »
Why is the Orient Cement stock on a slippery slope?
Capital expenditure rush by JSW Energy leaves analysts flummoxed
Inox Leisure narrows its valuation gap with PVR post Q4FY18 results
Godrej Consumer’s investors are lathering valuations with hope
Exide Industries recharges sales to stoke profit margins amid high lead prices