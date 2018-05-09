Narendra Modi says time for Karnataka to say goodbye to Congress

Narendra Modi labelled the Congress a ‘deal party’. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: It was time for Karnataka to say goodbye to the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday at an election rally.

Launching a broadside against the state’s ruling party ahead of elections on 12 May, the prime minister labelled the Congress a “deal party”. Congress culture, communalism, casteism, crime, corruption and contract system were the six Cs destroying Karnataka’s future, Modi added at the rally in Bangarpet near this state capital.

During Manmohan Singh’s tenure as prime minister, he said, the remote control was with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. However, in the four years of the Modi government, the remote control has been with the people, the prime minister said.