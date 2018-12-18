Acting CBI boss Nageshwar Rao elevated to additional director

Nageshwar Rao, a 1986 Odisha cadre officer, was number three in the CBI pecking order

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing fracas between the two top bosses of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday promoted interim chief M. Nageshwar Rao to the post of additional director, bringing him a step closer to the agency’s top job.

CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana were divested of their powers and joint director M. Nageshwar Rao given charge as interim director of the agency on 23 October.

Even as the Supreme Court had stated that Rao would not take any fresh decisions during his stint as interim chief, he has been one of the key persons involved in bringing back AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel James to India from Dubai earlier this month.

As joint director of CBI, he was overseeing the Chandigarh branch, prior to which he was the joint director of CBI’s southern zone.

During his tenure in the agency, Rao supervised probes into the Saradha chit fund scam in Odisha and West Bengal and was recently, as interim chief, handed over the caseload of both Verma and Asthana.