Pakistan: Imran Khan not to invite foreign leaders to his swearing-in

After Imran Khan’s party victory in the Pakistan elections, he pledged to take austerity measures to save taxpayers money. Photo: Getty Images

New Delhi: Pakistan’s to-be prime minister Imran Khan has decided against inviting foreign leaders and celebrities to his swearing-in ceremony as he wants to keep the event simple, a media report said Thursday—seemingly putting a lid on speculation that PM Narendra Modi could be invited to Pakistan. The oath taking ceremony is slated for 11 August and speculation was rife that this could provide the opening for the two countries to thaw ties given the possible presence of Modi at the event.

This was based on news reports of Khan expressing a desire to invite the leaders from South Asia including Modi along with those from China and Turkey. However, in an apparent change of heart, Khan has opted against a fancy ceremony, Dawn newspaper reported. And this came after the PTI’s consultations with the Pakistan foreign office.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the single largest party after the Pakistan elections held on 25 July.

“The PTI chairman has (since) directed to stage the oath-taking event with austerity,” Dawn newspaper quoted PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry as saying.

“He will take his oath in a simple ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr (President House)” where President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath of the office, Chaudhury said.

“It has been decided that no foreign personalities will be invited to the ceremony—it will be a completely national event. Only a few close friends of Imran Khan will be invited,” Chaudhury said, adding “There will be no show of extravagance at the event.”

However, exceptions will be made for some foreign friends of Khan, 65, who will be invited to the event, the newspaper quoted Chaudhury as saying with media reports speculating that this could mean the invites to Bollywood star Amir Khan and Indian cricketers like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavasker and Navjot Singh Sidhu would not be withdrawn. A Press Trust of India report on Wednesday said Sidhu had accepted Khan’s invitation to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

Following his party’s victory in the 25 July Pakistan elections, Khan has pledged to take austerity measures to save taxpayers’ money. He had announced that he would not move into the Prime Minister’s House and a final decision on the fate of the building would be decided by the party.

Modi had in 2014 invited South Asian heads of state or governments to his inauguration in New Delhi. The invitees had included then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The two sides had subsequently tried to open talks frozen since 2013 but the attempt failed with Pakistan insisting on engaging Kashmiri separatists ahead of talks with Indian officials. Subsequent efforts to resume the dialogue also ran aground.

Also read: India’s Imran Khan challenge

The prospects for engagement looked up when Modi met Sharif on the sidelines of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris in November 2015. This was followed by a meeting of the national security advisors of the two countries in Bangkok and Modi himself making a surprise stop over in Pakistan in December 2015 on his way from a visit to Russia. But this effort to normalise ties too failed when terrorists struck the Pathankot air force station in January 2016 within days of Modi’s visit.

The sentencing of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to death by a Pakistani military court in April last year and frequent violations of a 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control, resulting in civilian casualties, has further soured relations between the neighbours.