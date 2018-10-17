 M.J. Akbar resigns as minister - Livemint
M.J. Akbar resigns as minister

MoS for External Affairs M.J. Akbar stepped down today following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications

PTI
In a brief statement, Akbar said he had decided to seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity. Photo: Hindustan Times
In a brief statement, Akbar said he had decided to seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar stepped down on Wednesday following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications.

In a brief statement, Akbar said he had decided to seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity.

“I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation...,” Akbar said.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for giving him the opportunity to serve the country. Over the last fortnight, about 20 women have come forward to narrate their experiences of alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Akbar.

