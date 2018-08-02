Indian among three foreigners killed in Kabul

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the killings. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: An Indian working for an international food services company in Afghanistan was among three foreigners killed by unidentified gunmen after they were abducted from capital city Kabul, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Indians have been seen as targets by the Taliban given the proximity of the insurgents to Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) military spy agency which is believed to be supporting the Sunni hardline group to deseat the Ashraf Ghani government in Kabul.

The Indian embassy in Kabul and Indian consulates in Herat have also come under attack with New Delhi suspecting such attacks to have been planned by the ISI and carried out by groups like the Taliban and the Haqqani network.

In the worst attack in 2008, two Indian diplomats and two Indian security personnel were among five killed in a massive car bomb attack targetting the Indian embassy in Kabul. The attack also killed scores of Afghans who had lined up outside the Indian embassy for visas.

Pakistan has been worried about India’s influence in Afghanistan. On its part its been seen as seeking a sympathetic government in Kabul that it can fall back on in case of a war with India. India on its part wants a government in Kabul that is not inimical to its interests.

Today’s attack came nearly three months after seven Indian engineers of an Indian company— RPG group —working in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province were abducted by Taliban gunmen who apparently mistook them for government employees.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed. They were killed today after being abducted from Kabul and their bodies were later found in Mussahi, a volatile area of the Afghan capital, the report said.

“It is a matter of deep anguish that an Indian national, working for an international company, was kidnapped along with two of his colleagues from Malaysia and Macedonia in Kabul today. The local authorities later informed that the three kidnapped, including the Indian national have been killed by the kidnappers,” the Indian foreign ministry said.

“The Government condemns this incident in the strongest terms. The Indian Embassy in Kabul is in touch with the Afghan authorities and the company concerned in the matter,” the foreign ministry statement added.