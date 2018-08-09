Textiles Secretary Anant Kumar Singh moves to land resources

Anant Singh, a 1984 batch IAS officer of the UP cadre, was appointed secretary, Ministry of Textiles, in May last year. Photo: textiles ministry via Twitter

New Delhi: Textiles Secretary Anant Kumar Singh has been shifted to the land resources department as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle. Culture Secretary Raghvendra Singh will be the new textiles secretary, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry on Thursday. Arun Goel , currently special secretary, culture ministry, will be the new secretary.

Anant Singh, a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed secretary, Ministry of Textiles, headed by Smriti Irani, in May last year. He has been appointed secretary, land resources, after the superannuation of Dinesh Singh on 30 June, 2018, the order said.

Anant Singh had recently said irregularities worth Rs 200 crore were detected in the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC), a public sector undertaking under the textiles ministry. The matter has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Raghvendra Singh, a 1983 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, was appointed culture secretary in November 2017.