Bank unions threaten 2-day nation-wide strike from 30 May
New Delhi: Employees of public sector banks have threatened to go on two-day nation-wide strike from 30 May against “a meagre” 2% hike offered by the management body, Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).
During the negotiations held on 5 May, IBA made two unacceptable propositions including an offer of 2% hike in the wage bill cost as on 31 March 2017, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said in a statement. Besides, it adamantly maintained that the negotiations on officers demands would be restricted up to scale III only, AIBEA general secretary C.H. Vekatachalam told PTI.
In the last wage revision, IBA provided an increment of 15%. UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions, including All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).
AIBOC joint general secretary Ravinder Gupta also questioned the rationale of this meagre hike at a time when inflation is uncontrolled. “When prices go up unabated, can wages be depressed. Is it fair to deny reasonable wage increase?,” Gupta said.
NOBW vice president Ashwani Rana said unions also demanded that all scales or grades of officers should be included in the wage revision as has been the practice since 1979. Unions also demanded that as advised by the government, the IBA should complete the process without further delay, Rana said.
Vekatachalam said the government is also aware that despite their repeated letters, there is no progress in the negotiations and no offer was made to the Unions till the meeting held on 5 May 2018. This shows that the government is also not serious about early wage settlement in the banks, he said.
“It is unfortunate that when the government wants and expects bank employees and officers to extend all co-operation to implement all the schemes of the government through the banks, when it comes to the legitimate demands for a reasonable and fair increase in wages, the government is not paying serious attention,” he said.
More From Politics »
- Karnataka Elections 2018: The key numbers to know ahead of voting day
- Nepal at top in India’s Neighbourhood First policy, says PM Modi
- Himanshu Roy, former Maharashtra ATS chief, commits suicide with service revolver
- Karnataka polls: Congress asks election commission to disqualify BJP’s Sriramulu
- PM Modi, Oli jointly inaugurate Janakpur-Ayodhya direct bus service
Latest News »
Asian Paints shares jump over 6% after Q4 results
Fortis board chose Munjals-Burmans due to certainty, liquidity issues
Dena Bank widens Q4 loss at Rs1,225 crore as bad assets soar
Karnataka Elections 2018: The key numbers to know ahead of voting day
Bank unions threaten 2-day nation-wide strike from 30 May
Mark to Market »
Eicher Motors’ investors tone down expectations as Enfield growth slows
Blue Dart’s premium valuations under pressure as recovery remains tepid
Indian Bank: one step forward, two steps back on asset quality
Asian Paints Q4: a few bright spots on a dull canvas
ABB India’s profit margins, order book betray expectations