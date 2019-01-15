Blueprint for job creation by January-end: Piyush Goyal

Railways minister Piyush Goyal. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it will come out with a blueprint suggesting ways to create high-paying jobs for the youth after consultations. Railways minister Piyush Goyal said the effort was to accurately assess the jobs situation on the ground and address problems. Goyal’s comment comes at a time when concerns of jobless economic growth are high.

“The government, economists and think tanks need to work together to find where we need to engage more to provide more paying and quality employment opportunity for the youth and how we can capture employment data more accurately,” Goyal told industry leaders at a workshop on jobs and livelihoods organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The minister said one should not get carried away by false data points such as the number of people applying for government jobs as many of them might be already employed in the private sector or unorganised sector, the minister said while suggesting wider industry consultation.

“Possibly, we can do some more engagement in other parts of the country and by the end of January, we can come up with an actionable agenda on assessing and finding the reality on the ground and then ways to fix the them,” Goyal said.

Human resources development minister Prakash Javadekar, who was present on the occasion, said enabling job seekers to find employment appropriate to their qualifications and collection of accurate data on employment were two key issues before the government. “We have been creating jobs since liberalisation. Only jobs change their nature.” If India’s economy was growing fast, it was creating jobs as well, the minister added. “It is important to capture data on job creation.”

Economists said declining employment elasticity—the ability of an economy to create jobs in relation to its growth rate—was not a problem specific to India. Many other markets also face the same issue.

“As per International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimates, Latin America, East Asia and Middle East have shown decline in employment elasticity. This makes us believe India’s problem is a wage problem. If employment elasticity is declining and the link with the GDP is breaking down, that means the country is producing jobs but may not be quality jobs. It is a global problem and India is no exception,” according to Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor, State Bank of India. India’s efforts should be towards greater job formalisation, social security coverage and data capture, he said.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director-general, CII, said it was important to ensure good jobs and higher incomes.