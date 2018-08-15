News in numbers: World will be warmer by 0.01 degree Celsius between 2018 and 2022, says study

The study uses a new mathematical model that analyses a large quantum of climate data to find situations comparable with the present, and use them to make predictions.

47,000 to 59,000

What is it? The number of people probably exposed to the dengue virus in Pune each year, according to a new study.

Why is it important? It suggests that the risk of the vector-borne disease is higher than indicated by the reported cases. The study, published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases journal, looked at the presence of antibodies against the dengue virus, an indicator of past exposure to the infection.

Tell me more: The number of dengue cases shoots up in the monsoon season. There were 525 recorded cases of dengue in July in Pune, up from 209 a month before.

0.01 degree Celsius

What is it? The degree by which the world will be warmer between 2018 and 2022, in addition to regular climate change, according to a new study.

Why is it important? While such variations don’t affect the long-term trend of global warming, these predictions of warm and cool phases can help the world prepare itself better for heat waves or cold snaps.

Tell me more: The study uses a new mathematical model that analyses a large quantum of climate data to find situations comparable with the present, and use them to make predictions. The number is statistical, and should be taken to mean “that warm years are more likely than cold years for the period 2018-2022”.

5

What is it? The number of test matches played by Gary Stead, who was on Wednesday appointed the coach of the New Zealand men’s cricket team for two years.

Why is it important? Stead succeeds Mike Hesson, who resigned in June. Unlike Hesson, who never played international cricket, Stead has played five tests. Stead has also coached the New Zealand women’s cricket team.

Tell me more: One of Stead’s five tests was against India in 1999 in Ahmedabad, where he dropped anchor to score 78 of 173 balls in the fourth innings and deny India a win.