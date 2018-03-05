 CBI probe ordered into SSC paper leak: Rajnath Singh - Livemint
CBI probe ordered into SSC paper leak: Rajnath Singh

The government has ordered a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in one of the tests of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held last month, home minister Rajnath Singh says
Last Published: Mon, Mar 05 2018. 05 03 PM IST
PTI
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants stage protest demanding a CBI investigation over the alleged paper leak, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Monday. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: The government has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged paper leak in one of the tests of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held last month, home minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

The order came a day after the SSC, which conducts examination for subordinate services, recommended an inquiry by the CBI into the allegations of leak of questions of the combined graduate level (tier-II) examination 2017 held from 17 to 22 February.

“We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for CBI inquiry. The protest of the students should stop now,” Singh told reporters in New Delhi. Job aspirants have been protesting outside the commission’s office here since 27 February, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak.

On Sunday, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and MP Manoj Tiwari, along with a delegation of the candidates, met SSC chairman Ashim Khurana seeking CBI probe. They had also met the home minister to apprise him about their concerns.

Later, in a statement, the SSC chairman had said the commission agreed to recommend to the department of personnel and training to request the government to conduct a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of paper-I on 21 February, and other related issues. The SSC conducts examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts in the central government.

First Published: Mon, Mar 05 2018. 05 03 PM IST
