CBI probe ordered into SSC paper leak: Rajnath Singh
New Delhi: The government has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged paper leak in one of the tests of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held last month, home minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.
The order came a day after the SSC, which conducts examination for subordinate services, recommended an inquiry by the CBI into the allegations of leak of questions of the combined graduate level (tier-II) examination 2017 held from 17 to 22 February.
“We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for CBI inquiry. The protest of the students should stop now,” Singh told reporters in New Delhi. Job aspirants have been protesting outside the commission’s office here since 27 February, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak.
On Sunday, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and MP Manoj Tiwari, along with a delegation of the candidates, met SSC chairman Ashim Khurana seeking CBI probe. They had also met the home minister to apprise him about their concerns.
Later, in a statement, the SSC chairman had said the commission agreed to recommend to the department of personnel and training to request the government to conduct a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of paper-I on 21 February, and other related issues. The SSC conducts examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts in the central government.
Latest News »
- Jerome Powell moves to normalize US monetary policy
- Piramal Finance to invest Rs10,000 crore in hotel assets: MD Khushru Jijina
- India doesn’t have a robust M&A market for tech firms: Sapphire’s Jai Das
- Chinese ambassador warns of ‘trade war’ over Trump China tariffs
- India welcomes lifting of emergency in Maldives, but says concerns remain
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors