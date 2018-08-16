 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: India grieves demise, pays homage - Livemint
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: India grieves demise, pays homage

Cutting across party lines, leaders took to Twitter to pay their respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Last Published: Thu, Aug 16 2018. 08 08 PM IST
Former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Photo: Reuters
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died following a prolonged illness in New Delhi on Thursday. Cutting across party lines, leaders took to Twitter to pay their respects to one of India’s most loved politicians.

‘India grieves the demise of Atalji’: Narendra Modi

‘India lost a great son’: Rahul Gandhi

‘Cherished the ideal of a developed and powerful India’: Rajnath Singh

‘I will always cherish the many fond memories’: Mamata Banerjee

Omar Abdullah conveyed his condolences to Vajpayee’s family

‘Atal Ji was a democrat to the core’: Pranab Mukherjee.

Ratan Tata: “All of us who knew Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee are saddened to hear of his passing away. He was a great leader with a great sense of compassion and humour. He will be remembered fondly by a vast number of us”

First Published: Thu, Aug 16 2018. 08 08 PM IST
