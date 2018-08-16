Atal Bihari Vajpayee: India grieves demise, pays homage

Former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Photo: Reuters

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died following a prolonged illness in New Delhi on Thursday. Cutting across party lines, leaders took to Twitter to pay their respects to one of India’s most loved politicians.

‘India grieves the demise of Atalji’: Narendra Modi

Atal Ji's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories with him. He was an inspiration to Karyakartas like me. I will particularly remember his sharp intellect and outstanding wit. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

‘India lost a great son’: Rahul Gandhi

Today India lost a great son. Former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, was loved and respected by millions. My condolences to his family & all his admirers. We will miss him. #AtalBihariVajpayee — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2018

‘Cherished the ideal of a developed and powerful India’: Rajnath Singh

Pained beyond words at the demise of Shri Atalji. He had cherished the ideal of a developed and powerful India in which all persons lived together in unity, peace and harmony. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 16, 2018

‘I will always cherish the many fond memories’: Mamata Banerjee

Very very saddened that the great statesman and former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji is no more with us. His passing away is a very big loss to our nation. I will always cherish the many fond memories. Condolences to his family and his many admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 16, 2018

Omar Abdullah conveyed his condolences to Vajpayee’s family

Words mean so little at a time like this but words are all we have to convey the deepest condolences to Gunu, to Neha, to Ranjan & the entire family. May God give you strength to bear this tremendous loss. #AtalBihariVajpayee — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 16, 2018

‘Atal Ji was a democrat to the core’: Pranab Mukherjee.

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A reasoned critique in opposition and a seeker of consensus as PM, Atal Ji was a democrat to the core. In his passing away, India has lost a great son and an era has come to an end. My deepest condolences. — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 16, 2018

Ratan Tata: “All of us who knew Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee are saddened to hear of his passing away. He was a great leader with a great sense of compassion and humour. He will be remembered fondly by a vast number of us”