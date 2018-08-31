TRS fully prepared for early polls: K. T. Rama Rao

A file photo of Telangana information technology and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is going to make some big announcements at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s huge public meeting, called the ‘TRS Pragathi Nivedana Sabha’ this Sunday, said his son and state IT minister K. T. Rama Rao. Asserting that the TRS is ready to contest early elections if it happens, Rao during a media interaction on Saturday evening said that his party will win and get 50% of the vote share in the upcoming assembly polls which are slated to be held in 2019.

“There will be a lot of announcements as the chief minister will speak for almost an hour. We have a member of 46 lakh in Telangana and even if half of them turn up means 23 lakh people will attend the public meeting,” said Rao, when asked about the TRS’s claim of 25 lakh attendees for the meeting on 2 September.

“There is no anti-incumbency against us. The opposition should take this (early polls if it happens) as a chance. Knowing the Congress, which is the main opposition in Telangana, it’s not prepared,” said Rao, who’s also known as KTR. Terming opposition alliances as “maha ghatia-bandhan”, the IT minister added that the TRS will contest the 2019 elections alone.

KTR also said that the TRS is keenly observing political developments in the country and that it’s ready to be part of a non-Congress and non-Bharatiya Janata Party federal front. The idea was mooted by Chandrashekhar Rao some months ago, who met a handful of regional party leaders like West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and others.

“If there is an allegation of a conspiracy, that too of the prime minister’s assassination, then the law of the land will take course. The accused went to the Supreme Court as well and is currently under house arrest,” said Rao, when asked about his reaction to the arrest of revolutionary poet Varavara Rao by the Pune police few days ago in Hyderabad.

The IT minister also said that the state government isn’t satisfied with the BJP at the centre over the last four years. “They have not even fulfilled all the promises made to us in the bifurcation act,” Rao added.