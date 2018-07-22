Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K’s Kulgam

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area. File photo: PTI

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gun-battle as the militants fired upon the forces, prompting retaliation.

The gun-battle is going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.