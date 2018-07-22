Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K’s Kulgam
A search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir turned into a gun-battle as the militants fired upon the security forces, prompting retaliation
Last Published: Sun, Jul 22 2018. 09 04 AM IST
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into a gun-battle as the militants fired upon the forces, prompting retaliation.
The gun-battle is going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.
First Published: Sun, Jul 22 2018. 09 04 AM IST
