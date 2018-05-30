Kerala cuts petrol price by Re1, after Indian Oil’s 1 paisa revision

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Bengaluru:Kerala will cut petrol and diesel prices by Re1 from 1 June, a move driven by ruling Leftists’ opposition to the spiraling retail prices of petroleum products under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led rule in the center.

The state will pass a part of its additional tax levied on petrol and diesel at the cost of losing an annual revenue of Rs509 crore, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a televised press meet.

Kerala is reeling under a severe revenue shortage, bearing which in mind, both Vijayan and state finance minister Thomas Isaac had earlier refused to cut the fuel prices by forgoing their taxes.

However, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM leaders changed their stance apparently to corner the ruling BJP in center on the issue, and also because of a crucial bypoll last week.

“We are not financially that well. But we want to send a signal,” Vijayan said, in Malayalam.

“The central govt is not reducing despite multiple requests. People are asking what state govt can do. So we are sending a signal to the center government to reduce the price. We are doing it, you should also do it. People are in a crisis,” he added.

Isaac was quick to show it as a gift to the people from the government which is celebrating its second anniversary in power.

“Another second anniversary gift to the people: The sales tax on petrol reduced by 1.69% and diesel by 1.75% in Kerala. The retail prices to decline by 1 Rupee. State govt to forgo revenue of RS500 crore annually. Now will PM Modi be willing to roll back his tax hike?” he tweeted.

However, Vijayan’s attempt to rally political support risking the economy has invited criticism from some corners.

“Kerala govt’s plan to cut state tax to reduce oil price is neither economically sound nor politically wise. Minuscule cut will soon get eaten up when oil cos drive prices up. People know who are real culprits. Why play with fragile state finances w/o any political dividend?” tweeted writer and former civil servant N.S. Madhavan.