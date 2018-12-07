Kerala floods, cricket and festivals connected India on Facebook

The Facebook Inc logo is seen on the landing page of the company’s Apple iPad. Photo: Bloomberg

Facebook Inc released its wrap up of 2018, highlighting the top ways people around the world connected with their communities on the social media platform.

In India, festivals, Cricket and support for Kerala connected Indians on Facebook in 2018. The Kerala floods dominated the conversation with the community connecting on Facebook to lend support and offer help.

India set Facebook buzzing on festivals in 2018 with Krishna Janmashtami, Eid al-Adha, Thai Pongal, Navratri driving the most conversations on the platform, as Indians took to Facebook to celebrate the biggest of occasions with their friends and family.

Not surprisingly, sports was another big conversation driver on Facebook. Cricket continued to rule with Indian sports fans on Facebook, followed by football with fans supporting their favourite teams and players during the FIFA Football World Cup 2018.

Globally, the World Cup saw more than 383 million soccer fans from around the world on Facebook to cheer on their favourite teams through 2.3 billion posts, comments, reactions and shares. France’s World Cup victory on July 15 and England’s Semi-Final match against Croatia on July 11 were two of the top most-discussed moments of the year.

The Super Bowl games also saw a lot of activity on the social media platform. The Philadelphia Eagles secured their first Super Bowl win against the New England Patriots on February 4. More than 62 million people turned to Facebook following Tom Brady’s incomplete Hail Mary pass at the end of the game, and Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance paying tribute to Prince.

Additionally, the much-anticipated nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19 connected 42 million people on Facebook who posted about the Royal Wedding.

In politics, it was the Brazilian Presidential Election on October 7 and the US Midterm Elections on November 6 that were top moments for conversation about voting and elections.

Finally, people came to Facebook to honour prominent personalities who have had a significant impact around the world. Nelson Mandela’s life of dedication to human rights and social justice was celebrated on Facebook on July 18, his birth centenary. In India, it was the demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India that brought people on Facebook as they shared his poetry and inspiring stories of his political life.