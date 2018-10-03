Kerala not to file review petition on SC Sabarimala verdict

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state would not file a review petition to overturn the verdict. Photo: PTi

Bengaluru: In his first press meet after Friday’s landmark verdict on Sabarimala by the Supreme Court, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state would not file a review petition to overturn the verdict. The decision sets the stage for a confrontation of his left-wing government with right-wing protesters riled by the verdict.

The SC order allowed menstrual-age women to enter Kerala’s most popular pilgrim centre Sabarimala overturning a Hindu religious custom. The verdict has polarised debate in Kerala, spilling over to street agitations.

Sections of Hindu community, especially women, are protesting in Kerala, shouting slogans against the state government. Religious organisations, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have asked the government to file a review petition against the order.

However, the government was duty bound to implementing the order, Vijayan said in a televised press meet on Wednesday.

“When the SC issues an order, unless it is overturned by some other order, it is the law. The court has considered all views on the matter, and has come out with a final decision. As a government, we can only take steps to implement that order,” he said.

Vijayan added the government would take steps to provide security to women who wanted to visit the shrine in the upcoming pilgrim season in November. He added any attempts to block women who wanted to enter the shrine would not be tolerated and enough women constables would be made available.

“We will deploy enough policewomen. If the force in Kerala is not enough, we will seek women constables from other states too,” said Vijayan.

Vijayan also came out against A Padmakumar, president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, the temple body running Sabarimala, whose comments against the verdict had triggered speculation that the state would file a review petition.

“He may have a personal opinion. But it is not proper for him to state a view contrary to what has been said agreed in consultation with the government. The board has not decided yet to file any review petition on the matter,” Vijayan said.