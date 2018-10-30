SC asks state governments to fix time for bursting firecrackers

E-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon were directed to not sell fireworks online. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court asked state governments to pick a timing for bursting of firecrackers but stuck to its earlier restriction of allowing it for only 2 hours in a day.

Under its earlier order, the apex court had allowed bursting of firecrackers between fixed time slots — from 8pm to 10pm for Diwali and between 11:55 pm and 12:30am on other occasions such as Christmas and New Year.

Modification of the court’s order came on a plea by the Tamil Nadu government seeking a review where the state sought that bursting of firecrackers be allowed from 4 am to 6 am.

On 23 October, the apex court refused to impose a complete ban on sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali and conditionally allowed sale of fireworks that met emission and decibel standards in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The apex court’s directive took note of the suggestions of the Centre in this regard.

The top court allowed so-called environment friendly firecrackers to be sold and said this should be done only through licensed traders. It banned the manufacture, sale and use of joined firecrackers, such as series crackers.

E-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon were directed to not sell fireworks online. If they are found to be doing so, they could be hauled up for contempt of court and may have to face monetary penalties.

The court had earlier observed that there was a need to strike a balance between the right to health of citizens and the right to carry on trade by fireworks manufacturers.

A complete ban was opposed by the Centre, which argued conditions could be imposed on the manufacture and sale of high-decibel firecrackers instead.

The court’s ruling was delivered on a plea by three children seeking restoration of last year’s order banning sale of firecrackers in view of the worsening air quality in the NCR.

