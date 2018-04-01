Congress banks on Andhra special status demand for revival in state

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The party fared badly in 2014 elections—both state and parliamentary—as it was seen responsible for bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Photo: HT

Hyderabad: After hitting rock bottom with zero seats in the 2014 assembly and Lok Sabha elections because voters thought it responsible for the bifurcation of the state, the Congress in Andhra Pradesh has finally found a cause to rally the electorate—the demand for special category status for the state.

The party, which lost several leaders in the run-up to the bifurcation, is filling up its ranks with youngsters.

Senior Congress leaders from Andhra Pradesh said that even until a year ago, the party’s prospects for the 2019 assembly and Lok Sabha looked bleak. But the recent campaign for Andhra special status and funding in the Union Budget 2018—a major bone of contention between the state and the centre—has revived hopes of a fight in the upcoming elections.

“2014 was an aberration in politics, as people wanted to punish the Congress. But post that, we never let our guard down. And our constant demand for the special status has also paid off. (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi’s vision to induct new leaders into the party is also paying off, and we have many young leaders in the Congress now, which never happened before,” said Nadendla Manohar, vice-president, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

Manohar, a former speaker in the joint Andhra Pradesh’s assembly, said 2019 will mark a revival of the Congress in AP. He brushed-off the Nandyal bypoll results last August (won by the ruling Telugu Desam Party, or TDP) in which his party got less than one percent of the vote share as the outcome of “sheer money-power”.

Another Congress leader, who was unwilling to be named, said that though the party has begun identifying new leaders (after several leaders, including the then chief minister of joint Andhra Pradesh N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, left it to join YSR Congress Party, or YSRCP), and filled up posts in the APCC, it is too early to say if it can win back its vote share.

Prior to the 2014 assembly elections, the Congress under then chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had won in 2004 and 2009. It was after Reddy died in a helicopter crash on 2 September 2009, that present Telangana chief minister and leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K. Chandrasekhar Rao intensified his demand for a separate state along with other organizations, which finally led to Andhra Pradesh being bifurcated.

The biggest blow to the Congress had come from former united Andhra Pradesh CM N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, who suddenly quit the party before the 2014 elections, and left it rudderless. In the run-up to the polls, several leaders deserted the party, which failed to win even a single seat. The TDP had come to power, winning 102 seats in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The main opposition YSRCP was floated by Rajasekhara Reddy’s son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2011.

A senior TDP leader, who did not want to be identified, said the Congress is currently not a threat electorally. “Maybe it will put up a fight in about 25 to 30 assembly seats at best, so we are not worried as of now. Our main worry is the YSR Congress,” he added.

Political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy said that the Congress is looking to get into an alliance with the YSRCP, as it desperately wants to gain electorally. “Right now, it is giving space to regional leaders like Siddaramaiah in Karnataka and wants a strong local leader like Jagan to be an ally at least to undo the damage from 2014. But it’s unlikely to find an alliance partner,” he added.